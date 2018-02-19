Why Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Son May Not Have a Middle Name 

Picking out a baby name can be very stressful—something that pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are discovering this go around. The couple, who is expecting their second child, a baby boy, in June, is struggling to decide what they'll call their new addition when he arrives.

Teigen opened up about the predicament to Ellen DeGeneres on an episode of her talk show on Monday. "Boy names are really tough,” Teigen said. “I don’t even think he’ll have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name.”

Maybe inspiration will strike in the same way it did when Teigen and Legend decided on their daughter Luna Simone's name. "There was a blood moon happening. It was a very beautiful night — really big, vivid red moon, just gorgeous,” she explained. “I have this love for space, and I think about space camp all the time, and my days at space camp as a youngster. And so I just thought Luna was perfect, and she’s a perfect Luna.”

Of course DeGeneres has a few suggestions for Teigen. "What about ‘Lunar’ for him?" DeGeneres joked. "“Lunar, I like it," Teigen said before bursting into laughter. The host didn't stop there. "What about ‘Urban?’ Urban Legend," she prompted. Very Kim and Kanye, Ellen!

We don't think that Teigen will take those suggestions to heart, but she did reveal that she's toying with "Dick Legend." DeGeneres put a hard stop on that, don't worry.

Other people seem to think that Teigen and Legend should name their kid John Jr. and call him J.J. “Everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you do the J.J. thing, John Jr.?’ But John and his ego, he was like, ‘I don’t want him to feel like he has to live up to that.'”

“And I was like, ‘Wow, you are a jerk,’” she joked. "'Sorry, heaven forbid he do what you do. So incredible.'"

It wouldn't be an Ellen appearance without some fun and games. DeGeneres challenged Teigen to a game called "You Don't Know Jack About John" to quiz her on knowledge about her husband. Let's just say it didn't go so well... To be fair, DeGeneres asked some tough questions about John, but Teigen felt a bit embarrassed.

Watch the video below.