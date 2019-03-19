Watch Out, Chrissy Teigen Might Steal Jennifer Garner's Nanny

It's a cutthroat world out there for Hollywood moms — and it looks like Jennifer Garner's nanny may be caught in the crossfire. After Chrissy Teigen was being her usual cool-mom self and posting a snapshot of her son, Miles, Garner hopped into the comments, telling the superstar mom that she's her nanny's a huge fan. So big, in fact, that Garner's a little scared that she may decamp to the Teigen-Legend household.

People reports that Garner posted the playful comment, joking that she notices that each and every one of Teigen's posts gets the seal of approval from her nanny. In the actual post, Teigen was just pointing out that yes, she sees the resemblance between Miles and his famous dad, but she definitely sees her own nose in the little guy. Garner flew past all of that, however, going straight to the story about her nanny.

Image zoom JB Lacroix/WireImage

RELATED: ennifer Garner's Son Was Embarrassed by What She Wore to His Birthday Party

"I see my kids' nanny liking everything you put up with your gorgeous kids," Garner wrote. "I'm here to tell you, don’t get any ideas, either one of you."

Teigen's been open about how much she depends on her staff to get things done. She told the Huffington Post that in addition to her nanny, she employs a hair and makeup team and her mother helps out so she can juggle being a cookbook author, a full-time mom to two, and the co-host of Lip Sync Battle.

“My mom lives with us. I have hair and makeup people. I'm not getting up and doing all this by myself. If I'm not being done for something, I’m not going anywhere. A lot of hands go into it. We have help. It’s important for people to know that," she said. "I have the utmost respect for mothers and single mothers who go to work and come home and make dinner. I do all these things because I have help. Luna goes down at 6:30 and has a nurse watch her, and I can cook dinner.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen’s Bob Looks Nothing Like the Other Celebrity Bobs Out There

Teigen got in on the comment action, too. She posted a response, assuring Garner that what her nanny — and everyone else — sees on the 'Gram is a carefully selected edit. There's plenty of stuff that's not as cute. She's been real about that in the past, using the social media platform to shut down haters saying that she should only post bikini shots, defend her own son's helmet, and share her husband's journey at swim class.

"For anyyyyyyone reading this I ONLY POST THE CUTE STUFF," Teigen wrote, adding laughing-crying emoji. Her posts may be just the cute stuff, but we all know that the comments are where all the real action happens.