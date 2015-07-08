Chrissy Teigen Shares a Photo of John Legend's Bare Backside

Move over, Justin Bieber: there's a new celebrity derriere taking over Instagram. Last night, Chrissy Teigen posted a photo of husband John Legend's bare butt, and the world took note.

The 'gram comes just a day after fellow musical star Bieber shared a snap of his naked backside, and a week after the removal of Teigen's own topless pictures from the social media platform. We'll consider this another shot in the model's fight against Instagram's strict nudity restrictions and her response to Bieber's picture.

Teigen shared the photo without a caption save for tagging Instagram's official handle, which definitely speaks for itself. Check out the NSFW image below.

@Instagram A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on Jul 7, 2015 at 3:11pm PDT

