Chrissy Teigen Thinks Her New Haircut Makes Her Look Like Melania Trump

Chrissy Teigen loves to switch up her hair, so much so that she often goes back-and-forth from waist-length wavy extensions to a beachy lob. But her latest haircut is a totally different look.

Last week, Teigen showed off her brand new shag on Twitter. "New hair alert very important," she tweeted about her new layered cut and blonde highlights, created by celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham. Initially, the star was totally feeling her look — until the next day when she realized who she ironically channeled with the cut and color.

new hair alert very important pic.twitter.com/m11EnaZBGZ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2019

"I..I look like Melania," she tweeted, along with a video of a stylist touching up her hair.

I..I look like melania pic.twitter.com/bb0S33qEkg — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 7, 2019

At first glance, the resemblance was uncanny. However, this is thanks in part to Teigen mimicking FLOTUS' signature "fish gape" pose. The irony in this unlikely twinning moment is that Teigen has a well-publicized Twitter feud with President Donald Trump, which she believes led him to blocking her on Twitter.

Teigen might be sharing a hair moment with FLOTUS, but the look certainly hasn't made her lose her sense of humor.