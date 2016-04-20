Chrissy Teigen Introduces the World to Luna Simone—See the Adorable Snap!

Cue the collective awws!

Luna Simone Stephens has officially made her social media debut. After giving birth just a few days ago on April 14, Chrissy Teigen shared the first photo of her and husband John Legend’s precious baby girl.

“hi my lulu!” the new mom captioned the ‘gram shared with her more than six million Instagram followers on Tuesday. In the sweet snap, Teigen is outdoors, holding her newborn baby (look at that full head of hair!) with older fur sis Pippa Teigen looking on.

hi my lulu! A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 19, 2016 at 4:02pm PDT

Even proud grandma Vilailuck Teigen had a turn cradling the babe.

Lulu and me👵🏼👶💕💕 A photo posted by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on Apr 19, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT

We can’t wait to see more of the little beauty.