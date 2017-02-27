Chrissy Teigen Needed a Nap at the Oscars and Twitter Lost It

Hours after Chrissy Teigen goofed off on the Academy Awards red carpet in a sultry white Zuhair Murad gown alongside her husband, La La Land star John Legend, it looks like the nearly four-hour-long ceremony got to be a little too much for the mother of one.

The stunner, who attended her fourth consecutive Oscars on Sunday evening, set the Internet abuzz after eagle-eyed viewers caught shots of her appearing to doze off on her husband's shoulder while seated in the auditorium—more than once!

She seemed to completely miss Casey Affleck snagging the trophy for best actor. Watch it here:

I think my favorite part of the Oscars so far has been Chrissy Teigen sleeping on John. She is my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/bgabC5fmqM — LV (@lxvelxuisa) February 27, 2017

We then see the mom to 10-month-old Luna again appearing to keep snooze during Emma Stone's acceptance speech for best actress.

Was the supermodel pretending to sleep? Resting her eyes momentarily? Or just plain exhausted?

We don't know quit yet, but the Internet erupted with people commenting on the snooze sessions.

Chrissy Teigen sleeping during the Oscars is my 2017 mood pic.twitter.com/PWMnk9aTP1 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 27, 2017

However, if Teigen was trying to sneak in a little power nap or two during the ceremony, she did made sure to be wide awake for Legend's stirring performance of La La Land's "Audition" and "City of Stars," which ultimately beat out Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" and even Lin-Manuel Miranda's “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana to take home the trophy for best original song.

Just another reason we love the totally relatable star.