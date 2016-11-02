Chrissy Teigen’s Easy Pumpkin Seeds Recipe Will Cure Your Post-Halloween Blues

During the first days of November, it’s easy to fall into a post-Halloween depression. The candy has been eaten, the pumpkins carved, and that last bit of sparkle below your brows is evidence of a holiday well done. While many of us—Starbucks and the retail world included—jump straight into Christmas season, Chrissy Teigen is offering up a way to hold on to fall while making the most out of those leftover pumpkin seeds from your jack-o-lantern.

The Cravings author cheered up her Instagram followers on Tuesday with an easy pumpkin seed recipe that will have you savoring autumn for as long as possible. “Roasted half of these pumpkin seeds in melted butter, cinnamon and sugar and half in melted butter and Lawry’s. Tossed them together and holy craaaaaaaaaap,” she wrote.

“To make: Toss pumpkin seeds in butter and whatever seasoning and spread onto a foil-lined and greased baking sheet – thin layer,” she advised. “Roast at 350 for 20-30 minutes, giving a good toss halfway through."

But be warned: "They burn out of [f—ing] NOWHERE so be sure to keep your eyes (and nose) open,” she noted.

Leave it to Chrissy to give us a good reason to hold out on ordering that Peppermint Mocha for at least a few more days.