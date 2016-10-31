Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Wore 4 More Halloween Costumes—See Them All Here

Just when we thought we had reached peak baby Luna Halloween cuteness, Chrissy Teigen struck again. On Sunday night Teigen surprised us with yet another batch of Halloween costumes modeled by her precious 6-month-old daughter, Luna.

The new mom appears to have first caught the costume bug after dressing her little one as a hot dog last week, and joked that she "couldn't stop" as she moved on to dress her as a peacock, Minnie Mouse, and then later, a banana. On Sunday—just when our hearts had finally begun to recover—Luna added Little Red Riding Hood, Alice from Alice in Wonderland, one of Grease's Pink Ladies, and (the cutest) Hawaiian hula girl to her overwhelmingly adorable modeling portfolio.

"Ok that is a wrap on costumes," Teigen wrote alongside the final 'gram: an outtake from the hula girl getup. "Some were sent to us from very kind vendors but we are going to donate them all tonight so other families can get the same joy out of them."

Ok that is a wrap on costumes 😂 some were sent to us from very kind vendors but we are going to donate them all tonight so other families can get the same joy out of them. Tomorrow's adventure: john's FIRST pumpkin carving. How on earth??!?!!? A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 30, 2016 at 5:13pm PDT

And for your own joy, scroll down the see every one of her amazing costumes.

Pink Lady

Ok ok no A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 30, 2016 at 4:51pm PDT

Alice

Needs more flair A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 30, 2016 at 4:46pm PDT

Little Red Riding Hood

I'll take this as a no A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 30, 2016 at 4:41pm PDT

Banana

🍌🍌🍌 A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 27, 2016 at 8:09pm PDT

Minnie Mouse

please help I can't stop A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 27, 2016 at 6:57pm PDT

Peacock

You can't possibly think I only bought the hot dog A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 27, 2016 at 2:14pm PDT

Hot dog

have you ever seen a more "why me?" face 😭 A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 27, 2016 at 1:58pm PDT

Happy Halloween!