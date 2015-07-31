Watch Chrissy Teigen Balance a Plate of Chicken Wings on Her Butt

Chrissy Teigen has quite the sense of humor. The star shared a hilarious video on Instagram last night that shows her looking totally glam and laying on a pool floatie, all while balancing a plate of delicious chicken wings on her butt. But that's not all—her husband John Legend also makes an appearance in the clip, and is happily eating the appetizer off of the wiggling plate. Teigen cheekily captioned the 'gram: "what's up chicken butt."

Legend also shared his own version of the video, and wrote alongside it: "These are a few of my favorite things..." The duo filmed the funny snippets while shooting photos for the model's upcoming cookbook, which is looking more amazing by the day.

This is definitely the most hilarious thing we've seen this week. Watch the posts below.

These are a few of my favorite things... A video posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jul 30, 2015 at 4:35pm PDT

what's up chicken butt A video posted by @chrissyteigen on Jul 30, 2015 at 4:01pm PDT

