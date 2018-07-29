Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Meghan Markle's Dad for Latest Headline Drama

Chrissy Teigen has never been afraid to tell it like it is. Whether it's political (ahem, President Trump) or shutting down mommy-shamers, she's always the first to say what we're all thinking, without giving it a second thought. And that's why we love her.

The mom of two's latest topic of conversation? Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle. From parent to parent, Teigen has some blunt advice for the royal's father, who can't stop speaking with the press about how his daughter won't talk to him.

"This guy...this guy sucks. What is wrong with him? Let your daughter be happy, please. This is embarrassing," she wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening, highlighting his most recent 9-hour interview with The Daily Mail.

this guy...this guy sucks. what is wrong with him? let your daughter be happy, please. this is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/FADsBT5sfX — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 28, 2018

During his latest tell-all, Markle slammed Meghan, saying she'd be "nothing without him. Additionally, he took credit for making "her the duchess she is today."

"What riles me is Meghan's sense of superiority," he told the publication. "She'd be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her. [...] She became the woman that she is today thanks to everything I did for her. And did I get any recognition for it? Any thanks? She doesn't even speak to me now. How cold is that?"

Markle's words are disappointing, but not too surprising. Thomas can't seem to stop airing his family drama to the public, with what seems like a new interview with the press every week.

Kensington Palace has reportedly decided to stay quiet despite the constant attacks against the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex. "The strategy at Kensington Palace, I understand, is, 'Say nothing, don't dignify these comments, these interviews, these articles with a response,'" royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET, adding, "the royal family has had more than their fair share of scandals. This won't faze them."

I think we all agree with Chrissy's assessment of this situation: it sucks.