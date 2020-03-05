Chrissy Teigen Wants Her Breast Implants Removed
She's had them since she was 20.
In true Chrissy Teigen style, the model and mom of two got frank in a new interview withGlamour U.K.Not only did Teigen reveal that she had breast implants, she told the magazine that right now, all she wants it to get rid of them. People reports that this is the first time that Teigen's opened up about having breast enhancement surgery. She said that she decided to get them when she was modeling swimsuits, but never thought about what would happen to her body after being pregnant.
"Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," she told Glamour. “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."
She went on to explain exactly what she did, saying, "I had a quarter 'teardrop' cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line."
She adds that as a mom, she can't just get them removed without having second thoughts about what could happen if she underwent elective surgery.
"I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift," she said. "I think you're supposed to replace [implants] every 10 years. But when you have kids, you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'"
People adds that Teigen has been open about her plastic surgery in the past, she just never mentioned her breasts.
"I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things," she told Refinery29 in 2017. "It's a big secret, but I don't care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now, it's back though, so now I've gotta pay for [liposuction] again."
As to why she got it done, she says it doesn't matter, since it did exactly what it was supposed to: make her feel better about herself.
"It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done," she said. "The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly."