Chrissy Teigen Said She Is Getting Her "Boobs Out"
Her mystery surgery has been explained.
When Chrissy Teigen posted herself getting a COVID-19 test on Twitter, people had questions. When she noted that it was in preparation for a surgery, with no further details, people had even more questions. In a new Instagram post, Teigen explained it all — and it has to do with her breasts. In the photo, which shows her topless, her nipples covered with two white hearts, she explains that she was gearing up to get her breast implants removed.
Back in March, Teigen revealed that she's had breast implants since she was 20 years old.
"Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," she told Glamour U.K. "It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."
At the time, she mentioned that she'd considered having them removed, but was unsure about the risks associated with an elective surgery. It seems that she's made up her mind, because she let her followers know that she's getting her implants out soon.
"Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I'm getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I'll just say it here: I'm getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I'm just over it," she wrote.
She continued, saying that her implants have kept her from wearing clothes that she wants to wear and get comfortable. To lay it all out, she said that her breasts are "pure fat." More specifically, "a dumb, miraculous bag of fat."
"I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good," she finished. "I'll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.
It's not the only plastic surgery that Teigen's opened up about. In an interview with Refinery29, she explained that she had some fat removed from her armpit area, saying that it was a "big secret."
"I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things," she said back in 2017. "It's a big secret, but I don't care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now, it's back though, so now I've gotta pay for [liposuction] again."