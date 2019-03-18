Chrissy Teigen’s Bob Looks Nothing Like the Other Celebrity Bobs Out There

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

You don't have to wait until Halloween rolls around to dress up as one of your favorite movie characters — just ask Chrissy Teigen.

This weekend, Teigen wore her hair in an '80s look that channeled Michelle Pfeiffer's iconic character Elvira Hancock from Scarface. The star's hairstylist Laura Polko confirmed the style's cinematic inspiration by sharing the look on Instagram and captioning it, "@chrissyteigen x Scarface... not a themed party but f*** it." Truer words have never been spoken.

Polko styled Teigen's hair in a blunt bob with straight-across bangs. She flat-ironed her hair to give it a smooth finish and curled the ends under to give it that same retro look as Pfeiffer's iconic character. Teigen's makeup channeled the '80s, too. Her makeup artist Kristine Studden used frosty, silvery eyeshadow on her lids.

Clearly Teigen was feeling the mob wife vibes because she tweeted a video of herself with her bob.

sometimes I get dressed!!! pic.twitter.com/BNsA8ulZdD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2019

Given the number of celebs that have recently cut their hair into blunt or asymmetrical bobs, it was only a matter of time before this throwback look resurfaced in 2019. And we are here for it.

Like Teigen's glam team pointed out, there was mafia-themed party happening over the weekend, but when inspiration strikes and it looks this good, you just run with it.