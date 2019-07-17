Chrissy Teigen Just Got a Mid-Summer Hair Makeover

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty Images

Whether it's cooking up hot crab dip in her kitchen or vacationing in Italy with her family, Chrissy Teigen has been living her best summer life.

Even when you're having a good summer, the heat can still get to you. Luckily, Teigen has a solution to avoiding a mid-season slump: a fresh haircut and color. The Bring The Funny star was spotted on Tuesday leaving Meche Salon in Beverly Hills with dramatically blonder and shorter hair.

Teigen visited celebrity hair colorist Tracey Cunningham, who from the looks of it, switched up the star's hair color by taking her from honey brown to bright blonde.

In true Teigen fashion, she shared a behind-the-scenes shot her hair makeover on her Instagram Story. "only @traceycunningham1 gets me to leave my house," she joked.

Teigen also refreshed her style by getting a lob. While you can't get the full picture because she's wearing a wide-brimmed hat, it seems like she had several inches cut off, or simply took her extensions out.

Whether or not you've been giving into your cravings in the kitchen or gone on a Europe trip, it's not too late to update your look with the ultimate summer hairstyle. Just ask Teigen.