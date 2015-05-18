See Every Outfit Chrissy Teigen Wore to Host the Billboard Music Awards

There were plenty of memorable moments at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, but there's no doubt who stole the show in the wardrobe department: Chrissy Teigen ruled the style roost in her role as co-host with five outfit changes.

John Legend's model other-half did a stellar job of upstaging host Ludacris with her flawless fashion choices—each one was more head-turning than the last.

First up, the Sports Illustrated model hit the red carpet in a daring gold-and-black striped jumpsuit by Balmain, and complemented its '70s feel with big, bouncy Farrah Fawcett waves (above).

Next up she upped the glamour in a scarlett strapless gown by bridal label Johanna Johnson, nipped in at the waist with a slim gold belt and featuring a sultry center slit:

Teigen followed that up with a figure-hugging white gown, with side cutouts and a thigh-high slit:

Then Teigen donned another outfit courtesy of Balmain: a black and white mini with a cape overlay. The popular dress has previously been seen on Kim Kardashian and Alessandra Ambrosio, but styled with an intricate fishtail plait and simple strappy heels to show of her killer pins, Teigen made it her own:

And for her grand finale, the 29-year-old showed some serious skin in a sheer detail black gown. This lady definitely knows how to turn heads!

