Chrissy Teigen Makes Popcorn in Big Mac PJs and Everyone Wants Their Own

It's a good time to be a foodie, and Chrissy Teigen knows it. Not only has the model embraced the trend in classic #foodstagram form, but now she's wearing her appetite on the sleeves (and legs) of a brand-new set of pajamas.

The model took to Snapchat and Twitter on Tuesday to post videos of her hubby, John Legend, setting up a movie-theater style popcorn machine in their home. Teigen documented the entire process, from setup to shoveling popped kernels into a old-timey popcorn bag. Teigen, however, took the experience to the next level by eating the buttery popcorn while clad in Big Mac-printed pajamas.

Fans obviously went nuts for the pajama set, and Teigen let her Twitter followers know how she got her hands on them. "Getting a lot of ?s about my Big Mac PJs lol—I just opened them & have no idea who sent them but they're called "Big Mac Shop" Stockholm," she tweeted.

chrissy teigen/Twitter

McDonald’s currently sells the limited-edition Big Mac Collection range of clothing for Canada, Australia, and Europe, via online Big Mac Shop stores. And don't fear: Even if you're located in the United States, you can order a pair of Teigen's pajamas ($52; bigmacshop.se), along with a Big Mac dog jacket, Big Mac ski helmet, and Big Mac rainboots, just to name a few more of the stores' products. All profits from the purchases go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Teigen isn't the only star to have worn junk food–patterned attire, with celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Sofía Vergara, Katy Perry, and Miley Cyrus paving the way for the trend to become more widespread.

Hey @beyonce, I hear ya girl. When life gives you lemons, fix some #LEMONADE 😉💙 (Link to 🍋 in bio)📸@mollyrstern A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 15, 2016 at 10:33am PDT

No Pain No Cake 🎂🍰 Get this limited edition sweatshirt & more @represent 20% of profits go to @thebirthdaypartyproject Available for two weeks only! Link in bio to buy 😘 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Nov 1, 2016 at 9:53am PDT

Killer pizza bruh🍕🔪🍕🔪🍕🔪 A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jul 22, 2014 at 3:49pm PDT

Sorry I can't make it to the VMAzzz I am toooo busy at home doing yoga & making out w my dogs! 👅💖✌️ A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 28, 2016 at 12:13pm PDT

You know you've made it when brands start sending you clothing with your favorite fast food item printed all over it.