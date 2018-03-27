Watch Chrissy Teigen Try to Get Out of Revealing Who Bit Beyoncé

Let’s get the shock out of the way: A celebrity had the audacity to bite Beyoncé in the face, and apparently Chrissy Teigen knows who did it.

Has that first part sunken in yet? According to Tiffany Haddish’s interview with GQ, the night that the Girls Trip actress posed with Queen Bey for the now infamous selfie is also the same night someone chose to walk up to the Lemonade singer and, yep, do what kindergarten kids often get in trouble for doing.

Beyoncé and Haddish were upset, but because Bey is the ultimate l-a-d-y, she asked Haddish to keep it chill and just walk away.

Enter Chrissy Teigen.

No, the model wasn’t the one to commit the act. Instead, Teigen took to Twitter this week to first reveal: A. She wanted to know who did it; and later, B. She has an idea.

I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she....is the worst. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Teigen tweeted about first mistaking who she thought did it, and told fans she refuses to open up.

Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

On Tuesday, however, Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford pressed Teigen on the Beyoncé matter. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful.

“There was a bite,” Teigen confirmed, explaining why she thinks it happened. “Listen, I think we’ve all done things under the influence.”

“It’s not who I thought, I will say. The problem is I love everybody involved so I’m like, zip,” she said, adding that she has no choice but to keep her lips sealed. “If I had a dollar for every time that I had a few glasses of wine or something and would have done something like that, aw man, very rich.”

She joked about asking husband John Legend to confirm it wasn’t, in fact, her.

Either way, we do have one question: How does Chrissy have this information, anyway? Was she at the party with Beyoncé and the culprit? Is she texting Beyoncé about it? Is it one of her celeb BFFs like, say, Kim Kardashian?

The world may never know.