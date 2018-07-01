Chrissy Teigen Brings Baby Miles On-Stage to Deliver Powerful Speech at Trump Immigration Policy Protest

Chrissy Teigen was just one of many stars on Saturday who protested in solidarity with those against Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy. But her emotional speech, which she delivered on-stage with her newborn son, Miles, is what made her a prominent voice at the rallies across the nation.

In Los Angeles, Teigen was joined by her husband, John Legend, and their six-week-old baby boy at the "Families Belong Together" march, where she stood in front of thousands of protestors to deliver some poignant words.

baby’s first rally. #keepfamiliestogether A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 30, 2018 at 12:33pm PDT

"I’m incredibly proud to be the daughter of an immigrant. My mother grew up in a very small village in Thailand and she never lets me forget it,” Teigen said. “America at its best is big, beautiful and diverse, like our great city of Los Angeles.”

She continued: “Can you imagine this city without the contributions of immigrants? How bland, how flavorless L.A. would be, how boring. Too many people demonize immigrants like they’re stealing something from the people born here. Immigrants don’t come here to take from us, they add to what makes America special.”

Chrissy Teigen at the Families Belong Together March: "I'm incredibly proud to be a daughter of an immigrant." https://t.co/Q0HTxGqLaQ pic.twitter.com/2oS1JhDcYj — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 30, 2018

The former model condemned the current administration's policy, but praised those resisting it, acknowledging the power in numbers. "I cannot even comprehend the kind of cruelty in the hearts of the people who have enacted this policy, but I do know they did not expect us to come together in such an incredible way and incredible numbers to resist this," she said.

She ended her speech with an uplifting message: "We are here and we are not going away. We are here because we believe America can and should do better. And John and I are going to keep showing up and speaking out, and making sure your voices are heard.”

On a less serious, funnier note, Teigen also gave a spot-on impression of President Donald Trump, which was highlighted on CNN—an accomplishment the mom of two was particularly proud of. "“My Donald impression made it to CNN. please add to my wiki,” she wrote alongside the short clip on Instagram.

Teigen also remarked that the rally was baby Miles's first, and, if he is anything like his mama, it certainly won't be his last!