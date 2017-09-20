Chrissy Teigen’s Laughing Baby Daughter Is Cuter Than Tickle Me Elmo

If you need a daily pick-me-up, look no further than Chrissy Teigen's Instagram.

The model's feed was packed full of adorable videos of her 1-year-old daughter Luna on Wednesday morning, and if these don't make you smile, we don't know what will.

In one video, Luna pulls a Cinderella by wearing a flouncy white skirt and a little apron to complete her very first chore: putting out dog food for her pups. Proud mom Teigen cheers her on and praises her for her work, and it's really too sweet for words (Teigen seems to agree since she captioned the video with puppy emojis).

🐶🐶🐶 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:41am PDT

In a second video, as a little treat (or maybe a reward for doing her chores), Teigen gives Luna a Tickle Me Elmo doll. Spoiler: She loves it. Luna immediately cuddles the doll close and laughs as it giggles from Teigen's tickles. Watch the sweet moment here:

So many silent Elmo's. Finally, one that speaks! She is in love. A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:50am PDT

How cute is she? Answer: very.