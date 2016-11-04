Chrissy Teigen and Baby Luna Will Melt Your Heart in John Legend’s Music Video

As if we needed another reason to get excited about John Legend’s new music, the singer just released a teaser for his “Love Me Now” music video, and his adorable young family has a starring role.

The romantic crooner incorporated home video footage of his wife Chrissy Teigen and their adorable 6-month-old baby girl Luna into the clip, and we’re squealing at this new footage of the infant. Legend cuddles with his gorgeous fam in the upcoming music video and even gives Luna a double-cheek kiss with Teigen—which might just be the cutest thing we’ve ever seen.

In fact, the supermodel has a history of appearing in her hubby’s music videos: They actually met on the set of his 2007 “Stereo” video, which features a lingerie-clad Teigen dancing with her future husband.

And of course, there is the “All of Me” music video, filmed in Italy after their 2013 wedding, which was basically an ode to their epic love story.

We just have one question: Chrissy and John, are you adopting? Because we want in on this adorable trio.