Chrissy Teigen Does Anything to Get Baby Luna to Smile—Watch Mom's Adorably Goofy Dance

Chrissy Teigen has proven yet again that she’s not only a supermodel, but also a supermom.

Instagram’s favorite baby, Luna Simone, appeared once more on Teigen’s feed, this time accompanied by her famous dad, John Legend.

In a sweet video the model posted on Sunday, Legend burps Luna while his wife does a silly dance (with equally silly sound effects, of course) to entertain the smiley, drooly 6-month-old. “The dumber you look, the happier they are,” the video’s caption reads.

We must say, we disagree—even in baby dance mode, Teigen’s style could probably book a magazine cover. In the video, the 30-year-old wears a loose cropped sweater with a pair of black skinny jeans, her hair tied back in a set of functional French braids—no doubt about it, this off-duty look is 100 percent on-point.

The dumber you look, the happier they are A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 16, 2016 at 1:17pm PDT

Of course, Teigen also did her fans a favor by sharing some "aww" worthy family moments on Snapchat:

Chrissy Teigen/SnapChat

Chrissy Teigen/SnapChat

Chrissy Teigen/SnapChat

Chrissy Teigen/SnapChat

Time for a reality show, Chrissy and John? You know we’ll be watching!