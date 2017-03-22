Chrissy Teigen + Baby Luna + a Cat = Best Instagram Video

As avid social media followers of Chrissy Teigen, we're pretty much baby Luna-obsessed. Those cheeks! Her big eyes! We can't handle the cute, especially when her adoring mom captures some of her firsts on video.

Teigen took to Instagram on Monday with a video of Luna saying one of her first words, "cat," while on vacation in Morocco. Teigen is heard behind the camera, with her husband John Legend sitting next to Luna, prompting their daughter with the word, and a visual aid in the form of a stray kitty nearby. You can almost see the wheels in Luna's head turning as she successfully sounds out the word to the delight of her fans—both sitting with her IRL and those of us watching her on Teigen's Instagram.

Ah!!! So many firsts A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Teigen later took to Twitter to clarify that this was not Luna's very first word, but rather "just first animal kinda sorta almost - CAAAAA!"

@BuzzFeed @Pepperthai2 not first word just first animal kinda sorta almost - CAAAAA! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 20, 2017

The family and friend vacation looks pretty spectacular through the lens of Teigen's social media accounts, with a trip to the souk in Marrakesh (pictured above), photo ops in castle-like buildings, camel rides through the desert, and lounging in a park.

Marrakech! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

Last day. My love. A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Legend and Teigen took the fun trip with her friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband Mike Rosenthal.

👩‍👩‍👦‍👦 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

RELATED: How Chrissy Teigen Helped John Legend Come Out of His Shell

Here's to hoping for some more photos from the trip before they head back to the U.S.!