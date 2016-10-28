Chrissy Teigen Attends Kanye West's Concert in a Slip Dress and Thigh-High Boots

When it comes to concert-ready attire, the ever-fashionable Chrissy Teigen does not play around.

On Thursday night, the mom-of-one stepped out with husband John Legend to support their friend Kanye West as he performed at his Saint Pablo Tour in Inglewood, Calif., and per usual, the pair was dressed to the nines for their outing.

The former Lip Sync Battle host kept things romantic for her musical date night, turning heads in a bronzed lingerie-inspired slip dress that perfectly set off the star's ombre middle-parted beach waves and tanned skin. A midi-length cream cardigan was perched off the Sports Illustrated model's shoulders as she headed to the event with her husband.

The crowning piece of Teigen's late night ensemble had to be her velvet caramel-hued thigh-high boots, which extended up almost to the hem of the figure-flaunting slip dress.

Meanwhile, the "All of Me" crooner didn't disappoint as he stepped out with his wife, contrasting her bronzy look in an all-black quilted jacket, a black T-shirt, and black slacks.

We'll definitely be taking a page out of this fashionable couple's book for our next concert!