Chrissy Teigen Apologized for a "Tone Deaf" and "Icky" Joke About Her Mom

Chrissy Teigen has apologized for making what she admitted was a "tone deaf" and "icky joke" about her mom.

On Wednesday, the model and cookbook author tweeted, "my mom treats her air pods like they're disposable. buys a few a month. she says they would be easier to not lose if they had....a cord."

Though it was meant as a joke, some people thought Teigen was unnecessarily flaunting her wealth.

Meanwhile a few miles from Chrissy’s home. pic.twitter.com/ZIggMt5Upk — 🌹 (@AlytaDeLeon) November 7, 2019

when we eat the rich I’ll use your cookbook for the recipe — damon (@damonsmells) November 6, 2019

that has horrifying implications for the environment if this is how rich people treat electronics — Riley McCaffrey (@rilesmccaff) November 6, 2019

Most of your followers can't afford medicine but this is definitely a thing you can tweet — cori, but spookier (@corialias) November 6, 2019

After seeing the uproar in her Twitter mentions, Teigen apologized, writing, "Oh man I haven’t checked my mentions for a bit and I didn’t realize how many people were super pissed off about this. It was meant as a joke (and exaggeration) about how my mom doesn’t realize air pods [with cords are headphones] but it came across as super tone deaf and icky."

She continued: "I promise I will not always say the right thing in the right way but I also promise I hate disappointing or pissing you guys off. I’m sorry and I will do better to not be such an asshole."

She also responded to some fans directly, writing in one reply, "I don’t ever forget people are struggling. All I can do is tangible things to help make a difference outside the twitter world. It definitely showed that I’m a bit removed and I will do better as best I can."

As tone deaf as the joke may have read, it looks like Teigen is taking responsibility and offering a thoughtful apology.