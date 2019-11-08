Chrissy Teigen Apologized for a "Tone Deaf" and "Icky" Joke About Her Mom
"I’m sorry and I will do better."
Chrissy Teigen has apologized for making what she admitted was a "tone deaf" and "icky joke" about her mom.
On Wednesday, the model and cookbook author tweeted, "my mom treats her air pods like they're disposable. buys a few a month. she says they would be easier to not lose if they had....a cord."
Though it was meant as a joke, some people thought Teigen was unnecessarily flaunting her wealth.
After seeing the uproar in her Twitter mentions, Teigen apologized, writing, "Oh man I haven’t checked my mentions for a bit and I didn’t realize how many people were super pissed off about this. It was meant as a joke (and exaggeration) about how my mom doesn’t realize air pods [with cords are headphones] but it came across as super tone deaf and icky."
She continued: "I promise I will not always say the right thing in the right way but I also promise I hate disappointing or pissing you guys off. I’m sorry and I will do better to not be such an asshole."
She also responded to some fans directly, writing in one reply, "I don’t ever forget people are struggling. All I can do is tangible things to help make a difference outside the twitter world. It definitely showed that I’m a bit removed and I will do better as best I can."
As tone deaf as the joke may have read, it looks like Teigen is taking responsibility and offering a thoughtful apology.