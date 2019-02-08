We Have Decided That Chrissy Teigen and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Are Best Friends Now

It’s happened: the two very best people that Twitter —and thus, the universe — has to offer have joined forces in what one might call a pure and real internet friendship.

Getty Images

Model, chef, and social media extraordinaire Chrissy Teigen invited everyone’s favorite red lipstick-wearing U.S. Representative, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to watch the Grammys at Chez Legend-Teigen, and A.O.C. said Y-E-S. The 29-year-old politician even offered to cook with her!

@AOC hello my hero, do you wanna come over and watch the grammys with us? there will be pizza — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2019

yes! we can live-tweet me burning something in the kitchen — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 8, 2019

Of course, there are some logistical flaws with this plan — namely, Ocasio-Cortez lives in D.C. and Teigen does not. Maybe they can FaceTime while they simultaneously cook and watch the Grammys? Or, better yet, they can start a Twitter thread so we can all follow along as this beautiful friendship continues to bloom.

What’s next for the duo? A Presidential run (Ocasion-Cortez/Teigen 2020 has a nice ring to it)? A trip to Sephora? Anything is possible, and we’ll happily accept all outcomes, as long as they keep their followers updated every step of the way.