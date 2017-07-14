Paris Hilton's Boyfriend Chris Zylka Just Got a Huge Tattoo of Her Name

Paris Hilton's boyfriend, Chris Zylka, adorably hinted at a happily ever after for the lovebirds with his latest ink.

On Thursday, the hotel heiress took to Instagram to share how her beau's new tattoo pays tribute to their relationship with a close-up photo and a short clip. And, we have to agree with Paris, the sweet gesture is "#BoyfriendGoals."

"Such a lucky girl! My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font," the DJ wrote alongside a snapshot of the Leftovers star's forearm emblazoned with a large inking of her moniker next to a tattoo of a lion and an inspirational phrase. Explaining the meaning behind the new addition, the ex-reality star continued: "And said cause I'm his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairytale princess." She concluded with the hashtags, "#BoyfriendGoals" and "#ParisForever."

Since they confirmed their relationship in February, the smitten pair have publicly shared their adoration for each other, and Zylka's latest gesture may just have proved he's in it "forever."

