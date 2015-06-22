Chris Pratt Reenacted a Jurassic World Scene at a Children's Hospital, and It Was Absolutely Adorable

Chris Pratt is no stranger to taking time out of his busy schedule to visit some of his youngest fans. A year ago, the actor donned his Guardians of the Galaxy costume to visit a L.A.-area children's hospital, and in February of this year he and Chris Evans settled their Super Bowl bet by paying a visit to Christopher's Haven in Boston. And now, Pratt is at it again—the Jurassic World actor stopped by Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge, La., where he showed the excited kids how to train raptors like he does in the film.

"Our patients were all smiles and we are so thankful to Chris for lifting their spirits by visiting and handing out Jurassic World goodies," the hospital said in a Facebook post, where they shared numerous snaps of Pratt interacting with the patients, indluding an adorable shot of the actor "wrangling" children (above). Check out more photos from his visit below:

