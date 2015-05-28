Watch Chris Pratt Teach His Son the Pledge of Allegiance in this Adorable Video

Chris Pratt may be in China promoting his new film Jurassic World, but that didn't stop him from celebrating Memorial Day, albeit a few days late. The actor shared a beyond-adorable video on his Facebook page Wednesday of himself teaching his son, Jack, the Pledge of Allegiance.

"Meant to post this on #MemorialDay but I was in China and my phone wasn't working. I'm proud to be American. I'm blessed to get to travel the world! #IPledgeAllegiance," he captioned the clip, which shows his 2-year-old tot repeating the Pledge of Allegiance line for line after his dad. The two are standing on their idyllic porch and facing the American flag.

