Chris Pratt Named Guy of the Year at the Spike TV Guys Choice Awards

There's no denying that Chris Pratt is quite the guy. Whether he's teaching his son the Pledge of Allegiance or showing off his ripped bod, the actor always manages to grab our attention. So it's no surprise that at Saturday night's Spike TV Guys Choice Awards in Los Angeles, Pratt was awarded the highest honor of the night: Guy of the Year.

InStyle's July cover girl Zoë Saldana presented her Guardians of the Galaxy co-star with his award. Dressed in jeans, a tee, and a jacket, Pratt looked cool (and sexy) as he took the stage to accept his gilded antlers—but not without cracking a joke. "Thank you to the Spike Guys awards. I don't know if you can see this in the background," he said, referencing a mounted deer head hung on stage, "I shot that deer, and Spike owes me some money for having it on their fireplace." Watch the Spike TV Guys Choice Awards when they air on June 18 at 9 p.m. EST on Spike TV.

