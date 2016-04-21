Chris Pratt's Latest Instagram of His Son Will Make Your Heart Melt

Just when we thought we couldn't possibly love Chris Pratt more, he goes and posts the sweetest Instagram ever.

The actor took to social media this morning to share an adorable snap of his and Anna Faris's son Jack, and the 3-year-old couldn't be any more darling. In the photo, the little guy wears sports-themed pajamas as he smiles for the camera and poses next to a "rainbow" on the wall.

And while the photo itself is too cute, the emotional shoutout he penned to his family in the caption is what really melted our hearts. "This morning Jack found a rainbow on the wall. I honestly couldn't figure out where it was coming from which according to science means it's some sort of portal. You ever see Stargate? Exactly. We were careful not to get too close," he wrote. "I snapped this photo and it dawned on me how much Jack looks like Anna. They are both so beautiful. Sleeping in with the two of them is my greatest treasure." Awww. Check it out below.

