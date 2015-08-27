Anna Farris Shares an Adorable Photo of Chris Pratt and Their Son

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Rita Kokshanian
Aug 27, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Move aside, David and Brooklyn Beckham—Chris Pratt and his son Jack may have just stolen the title of cutest celebrity father-son duo. Pratt's wife, actress Anna Faris, shared a too-cute photo of the dad and his little guy on her Twitter account, and it's safe to say we have completely fallen in love. 

In the shot, Pratt and Jack are cuddling on a couch, both sound asleep, with Jack wearing an eye patch over one of his eyes. "My sweet brave men need to rest sometimes and also wear eyepatches for two hours everyday @prattprattpratt," she tweeted along with the pic (below). 

Here's to hoping we get to see more photos of the twosome in the near future.

