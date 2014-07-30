Chris Pratt Reveals His Favorite Makeup Look for Wife Anna Faris (Hint: It's Edible!)

Last night we caught up with Chris Pratt at a screening for his new film, Guardians of the Galaxy, and the actor was decked out in a navy suit and Mont Blanc watch that the actor insisted was wearing him. "I think it's beautiful! If I keep plugging this, maybe I'll own it by the end of the night," he joked.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Although wife Anna Faris was unable to attend the event for the movie (which opens in theaters this Friday and stars Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel), Pratt couldn't help but gush about Faris's flawless makeup looks. After all, the Parks and Recreation star is practically a beauty expert—have you seen his impressive French-braiding skills? "I like when she does her smoky eyes," he told InStyle.com. "I don't think she's ever not looked sexy. Maybe with barbecue sauce on her face—I think that's when she's the sexiest." Bring on the baby back ribs!

