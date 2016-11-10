Chris Pratt Loves Being Called "the Male Jennifer Lawrence”

Chris Pratt just can't stop being so darn lovable. The goofball appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday with his Passengers co-star Jennifer Lawrence, and addressed his nickname of "the male Jennifer Lawrence."

“Isn’t that awesome? I love that. Thank you,” he said. J.Law, though, didn’t see why he would be so flattered. “He’s much, much nicer than me. He’s a hard worker. He has a good attitude. He’s very positive,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres.

“You don’t have any of those things?” the host asked. “No,” Lawrence joked.

Tomorrow I’m sitting next to the male Jennifer Lawrence and the female Jennifer Lawrence. #PrattPack A photo posted by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Nov 9, 2016 at 5:50pm PST

In all honesty, the actress said there was something holding her back from doing stunts on the Passengers set. “I suffer from paranoia mixed with delusions, so I thought that if were in a harness, I would never be able to bear children. So he took care of all the hardest work,” she said.

Pratt described having to wear a 75-pound space suit and an underwear harness. “There was about a week where I was working solo, and I remember hanging in this harness with this space suit that was really heavy. It was incredibly uncomfortable, he said. "And I just remember saying, ‘You guys better get this together, because Jen is not going to do this. You better have this figured out by the time Jen gets back.’”

“I put it on for like one second and was like, ‘Hell no,’” J.Law said. “I had to ultimately do it, I just complained a lot.”

Luckily, they did have visitors on the Atlanta set, including Pratt’s wife, Anna Faris, and their 4-year-old son, Jack, to help relieve some of the pressure.

“Oh my god, [they’re] so cute, and his son is a genius. And Anna is nice and hilarious and they’re in love,” Lawrence said. “They look like a Nicholas Sparks novel. You know when you see people who are so happy, it just makes you miserable,” she joked as only J.Law can.

The two also played a game of five-second rule, where they named their favorite body parts of the opposite sex. And as it turns out Chris is really into lungs—watch the hilarious clips above.