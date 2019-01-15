Chris Pratt's New Connection to American Royalty

Chris Pratt made it official over the weekend. With a single Instagram post, he went from being an A-list Hollywood star to being that plus part of one of America's most prominent families. With his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Kennedy Maria Shriver and fellow Tinseltown stalwart Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pratt's officially on his way into one of the biggest names in American politics.

"Sweet Katherine," he wrote on Instagram. “So happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

For anyone unfamiliar with the tangled familial ties happening right now, Maria Shriver is a niece of United States President John F. Kennedy, his brother U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and current U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy. While she doesn't have the family name, she's got the pedigree — her parents are politician Sargent Shriver and activist Eunice Kennedy Shriver, President John F. Kennedy's younger sister.

As for Katherine Schwarzenegger's last name, it goes without saying she's part of Hollywood royalty already. Though Pratt seems to have inherited the title of go-to action star from Katherine's pops, let's not forget that Arnold has a storied political career, too. He was once the governor of California.

And Katherine's grandfather, Sargent Shriver, isn't exactly a nobody, either. He was the U.S. Ambassador to France and, in 1972, he ran as the Democratic nominee for vice president alongside presidential nominee George McGovern. They lost out to President Richard Nixon.

Vanity Fair reports that the two started dating back in June 2018. Pratt filed for divorce from his wife, Anna Faris, in December 2017. There's no bad blood, however. Faris left a sweet comment on Pratt's Instagram, saying, "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!" Plus it looks like we've got a case of the Paltrow-Martins on our hands. VF adds that last Halloween, Pratt, Schwarzenegger, Faris, and her boyfriend, cinematographer Michael Barrett, all went out together.