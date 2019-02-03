Chris Pratt Reveals the Theme of His Wedding to Katherine Schwarzenegger

If the last couple of weeks have taught us anything, it's that Chris Pratt is a planner.

He recently made his intentions clear of wanting to have a big family with future wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, and now the actor is laying down the groundwork for the couple's upcoming nuptials.

While speaking with Us Weekly over the weekend, Pratt mentioned a potential wedding date that could take place by the end of this year — and a theme! According to the dad of one, the pair are interested in a "maybe fall, winter kind of thing," adding that "we've got a lot to get done."

Indeed, Katherine and Chris do have a lot to accomplish, if Pratt's wish of a winter wedding is going to happen. However, one item they can tick off their list is finding someone to officiate the ceremony.

Pratt's ex-wife, Anna Faris, offered up her services to the couple after learning about the engagement news.

"Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,'" she revealed on her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified. "I was like 'Ah! That's amazing,'" but also, “I texted him back, 'Just want to remind you, I'm an ordained minister.'"