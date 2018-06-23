Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Were Set Up By an Unexpected Source

On Father's Day, news broke about the new lady in Chris Pratt's life, after pictures began surfacing of himself and Katherine Schwarzenegger on what was seemingly a date in Los Angeles.

But according to a source close to the pair, this wasn't exactly their first time out together, and we have Schwarzenegger's famous mother to thank for their courtship.

Maria Shriver, Arnold Schwarzenegger's former wife and Katherine's mom, played cupid, encouraging the two to go on "multiple dates." While Katherine may have been completely mortified at first, we think it's now safe to say that she's grateful for her mom's matchmaking skills.

The eyes, the nose, the lips— it's hard to find a place where these two don't resemble. Valerie Macon/Getty Images, David Livingston/Getty Images

"Maria helped set them up," the insider added. "It's still new."

Last weekend, Pratt and Schwarzenegger shared a cute picnic, eating sandwiches, potato chips, and apples on a park bench, which appeared to be totally low-key, but also very romantic.

In August 2017, the Jurassic Park actor split from his wife of nine years, Anna Faris. And while Faris moved on a couple of months later with cinematographer Michael Barrett, the 39-year-old took his time jumping back into the dating pool, with Schwarzenegger being his first relationship since the divorce.

Neither Pratt nor Schwarzenegger have officially confirmed their relationship status, but we think they make a gorgeous couple. Now, if only our moms could help us find a match as dreamy as Pratt...