Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Already Have a Timeline for Kids: Report

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger aren't wasting any time.

The happy newlyweds are reportedly planning on having children together "as soon as possible," according to People. A source told the magazine that Schwarzenegger "can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris."

"He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe," the source added. "They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger wed in a ceremony over the weekend, marking her first marriage and his second.

“You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn’t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement,” a source told People about the wedding. “The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding.”

The couple got engaged in January after seven months of dating. Her mother, Maria Shriver, reportedly set the two up after Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris announced their separation in August of 2017. Pratt and Faris share a 6-year-old son, Jack, who Schwarzenegger has reportedly bonded with since getting together with the actor.

“Instead of mostly enjoying solo, romantic dates, Chris’s son from early on was a very big part of their dating life,” a source told People earlier this year. “Katherine never minded that her dates with Chris many times involved a kid activity, like a matinee movie, or going to Disneyland. Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad."