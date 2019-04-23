Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger may already be engaged, but their date nights have remained relatively low-key up until now. On Monday evening, the couple made their official red carpet debut, reaching a major relationship milestone as far as Hollywood is concerned at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, Katherine wore a shiny silver dress with a one-shoulder silhouette and polka dot pattern. The floor-sweeping gown featured a subtle train and thigh-high slit, and also just so happened to match Pratt's gray checkered tie.

And we have to admit, the glitz of the red carpet suits them. The pair looked totally in love while laughing and playfully posing for the camera.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger first began dating in August and got engaged rather quickly five months later, with their strong spiritual connection sealing the deal. In fact, it's what initially attracted Chris to Katherine in the first place, according to a source.

“They’re very compatible and have a lot in common,” said the insider in an interview with People. “Family is very important to both of them, as well as their spirituality.”

“They have the same outlook on the world, and their faith ties them together,” another source revealed. “He’s really impressed that she’s vocal and unashamed about her beliefs in God, because that’s how he is. He’s constantly around other people who have no faith or are apologetic about it, but not her. She is willing to talk about it to anyone who will listen.”