Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Married

Chris Pratt is a married man once more!

The Guardians of the Galaxy star and his blogger bride, Katherine Schwarzenegger (yes, of those Schwarzeneggers), tied the knot on Saturday in Montecito, Calif., People confirmed.

“You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn’t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement,” a source told the publication. “The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding.”

Chris and Katherine wasted no time with their courtship — Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris announced their separation in August of 2017, by June of 2018 his and Katherine’s relationship was on the public radar, and just six months later the duo was engaged. Katherine’s mom, Maria Shriver, reportedly set the two up, and Chris took the traditional route and asked both her and dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for their blessing before he popped the question.

Both parties announced the news on Instagram with the same pixelated photo of them embracing, an eye-catching new diamond accessory on Schwarzenegger’s finger. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt captioned his, while Schwarzenegger wrote, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you.”

Congratulations, Katherine and Chris!