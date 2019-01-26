Chris Pratt Is Already Planning His Future Family with Fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger

It has been less than two weeks since Chris Pratt asked Katherine Schwarzenegger to marry him, and he already has their future together planned out — down to how many kids they will have.

When asked how he envisions his "perfect" life with Katherine by Entertainment Tonight on Friday, Pratt had an answer ready to go. "The future? Oh, lots of kids," the father of one responded. Chris shares a 6-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife, Anna Faris, and it looks like he wants to give him a sibling sooner rather than later.

Image zoom Getty Images (2)

Also on the horizon for the two lovebirds post-wedding? "Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life," Pratt told ET. "I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets."

Considering his fast-track relationship with Katherine (the pair got engaged after just seven months of dating), Chris's dreams for a low-key, big family may become a reality very soon.

According to a source close to the couple, Katherine and Chris "didn't have to take things slowly." “For someone on the outside, it might seem their engagement came too quickly,” the insider told People. “But for everyone close to them, it feels like they have been dating much longer than they actually have.”

In other words, their wedding and new family will probably be here before we know it!