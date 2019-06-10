Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Break Their Silence After Surprise Wedding

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger surprised just about everyone when they secretly got married during an intimate ceremony at the private San Ysidro Ranch in California over the weekend, and, now they're ready to celebrate with fans on Instagram.

Hours after they tied the knot, the bride and groom shared a snapshot of themselves from the wedding.

In the photo, the couple gaze at each other adoringly with huge smiles across their faces, as they hold hands. "Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love," they wrote on the social media app. "It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."

Chris and Katherine also revealed that they both wore Armani on their big day, with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor in a tailored suit and a metallic silver tie and pocket-square. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger stunned in a strapless lace dress with a fitted silhouette and flowing train.

"We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit," their message continued, adding: "This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

The ceremony sounded like something out of a fairytale, according to wedding guests. “The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding,” an insider told People. “The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy."

While Pratt's 6-year-old son, Jack, was in attendance, it appears as if his ex-wife Anna Farris couldn't make it.