Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order! A month after making his relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram official, Chris Pratt proposed to his girlfriend of seven months.

On Monday morning, the actor announced the couple's engagement on social media with a photo that puts Schwarzenegger's new diamond ring front and center. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! ,” he wrote alongside a snap of the pair sharing a sweet embrace.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger first began seeing each other in June when they were spotted sharing a picnic in Los Angeles on Father's Day. From there, their summer romance turned serious with church dates, outings with Pratt's son, Jack, and dinners with Schwarzenegger's family — after all, Katherine's mom, Maria Shriver, is the one who reportedly set them up.

Image zoom SplashNews.com

“They’re both serious about the relationship and hopeful for the future,” a source recently told People. “Chris doesn’t just date to date, and neither does Katherine. She’s very excited.”

It appears as if these two are going to make it for the long haul!