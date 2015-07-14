Chris Pratt's Jurassic World Lego Figure Continues to Travel the Globe

Lego Owen is at it again! Chris Pratt's movie Jurassic World may have been released over a month ago in the U.S., but the hit flick is still making its way overseas. The actor took off to Tokyo for the film's Japanese premiere this week, where he brought along his mini-me Lego Owen. Along the way, the pair visited the Tokyo Tower, a traditional Japanese garden (where he bonded with two raptors), and pulled up to the Zojoji Temple on his motorcycle.

But this isn't the first foreign local Lego Owen has visited—he was also at Pratt's side during his trips to Berlin, Germany and London, England. Talk about a well-traveled toy.

Check out all of Lego Owen's travels below.

In this hectic world #LegoOwen takes a moment to reflect along with some fish and his dope ass #RaptorSquad at Happo-en, a traditional Japanese garden. #JurassicWorld #Japan #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jul 13, 2015 at 11:50am PDT

#JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour #legoOwen #TokyoTower #JurassicWorld opening in #Japan ありがとう A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jul 13, 2015 at 11:46am PDT

#LegoOwen on his motorcycle at Zojoji Temple with Tokyo Tower in the background. #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour #NotGonnaLie #ImNotThere #ButIWishIWas Jurassic world is opening in Japan!!! Check it out if you please! ありがとう! A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jul 13, 2015 at 11:45am PDT

Lego Owen poses in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. #AufwiedersehenBerlin! #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour #ichLiebeLegoOwen #LegoOwenBinBerliner! #JurassicWorld A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jun 1, 2015 at 10:47am PDT

Official still shot from first day of production on the Jurassic World sequel: Jurassic World 2: Jurassic UK #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour #JurassicWorld #JW2UK A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 28, 2015 at 11:10pm PDT

RELATED: 27 Times Jurassic World Star Chris Pratt Had the Absolute Best Instagram Captions