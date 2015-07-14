Chris Pratt's Jurassic World Lego Figure Continues to Travel the Globe

Lego Owen is at it again! Chris Pratt's movie Jurassic World may have been released over a month ago in the U.S., but the hit flick is still making its way overseas. The actor took off to Tokyo for the film's Japanese premiere this week, where he brought along his mini-me Lego Owen. Along the way, the pair visited the Tokyo Tower, a traditional Japanese garden (where he bonded with two raptors), and pulled up to the Zojoji Temple on his motorcycle.
But this isn't the first foreign local Lego Owen has visited—he was also at Pratt's side during his trips to Berlin, Germany and London, England. Talk about a well-traveled toy.
Check out all of Lego Owen's travels below.
