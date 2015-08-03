Chris Pratt Challenged Fans to Photoshop Him and the Results Are Too Good

When most people want a new Facebook cover photo, they do a quick Google search to find a picture they like and upload it to their page. But when Chris Pratt wants a new cover photo? Well, he holds a contest. The actor announced on his Facebook page on Friday that he is looking for a new header, and that he wanted his fans to create it.

"Hello friends and fans. I am in the market for a new header for my FB page. I want to do a contest. Whoever replies with the best header (make sure your signature is big enough to be seen) will have the honor of it being my official header," he said. "I don't know photo shop. But you do and this could be a great way for me to notice you and give you accolades plus maybe a free dinner at applebees or something like that who knows sky's the limit."

So what exactly did Pratt want in his header? "I'm looking to have Peter Quill, Owen, Andy and Emmet in the mix. possibly some other fun stuff including but not limited to previous roles, my family, eagles, american flags, guns, cool ford raptors, cigars, explosions, anything sly stallone, bloodsport, early steven segal, anything that looks bad ass and will say, 'Hey this facebook profile is chris's and this is what he's all about.' maybe some raptors, or even some largemouth bass or deer or trophy elk, maybe some cool guns or rollerblades or possibly even a nascar or a steak maybe even some corndogs." And, not surprisingly, the actor's fans responded in a hilarious way. Head over to his Facebook page to see all the submissions.

