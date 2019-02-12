Chris Pratt Defends His Church After Ellen Page Calls It "Infamously Anti-LGBTQ"

Days after being called out by Ellen Page for sweeping the “infamously anti-LGBTQ” practices of his church under the rug, Chris Pratt is speaking out on behalf of Christian celebrity hotspot Hillsong Church.

For some background, Page retweeted an article from The Hollywood Reporter about Pratt and his spirituality on Thursday, writing, “Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?”

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 8, 2019

Hillsong, which claims Hailey and Justin Bieber and several Kardashians among its parishioners, came under scrutiny in 2015 when founder Brian Houston penned a blog post titled “Do I Love Gay People?” in which he explained that the church does “not affirm a gay lifestyle and because of this we do not knowingly have actively gay people in positions of leadership.”

One day after her headline-making tweet, Page followed it up, writing, “If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed. Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all.”

If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed. Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 9, 2019

Pratt finally addressed Page’s comments on Monday, juxtaposing his lengthy response with a photo of sheep in a field in his Instagram story.

Image zoom Instagram/prattprattpratt

RELATED: Ellen Page Slams Chris Pratt's Church for Being "Anti-LGBTQ"

“It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.' Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone,” he began.

“Despite what the Bible says about divorce, my church community was there for me every step of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk. They helped me tremendously offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender.”

"My faith is important to me but no church defines me or my life,” he clarified, “and I am not a spokesman for any church or group of people. My values define who I am. We need less hate in this world, not more. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgement of their fellow man.”

“Jesus said ‘I give you a new command, love one another.’ This is what guides me in life. He is a God of Love, Acceptance and Forgiveness. Hate has no place in my or this world.”

So ... general takeaway from all involved is that we should love each other? We can work with that.