Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Make Kids' Day at Children’s Hospital

Isabel Jones
May 09, 2017 @ 10:30 am

Jurassic World costars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt took a moment away from shooting the franchise’s latest chapter in London to do good.

The pair spent their downtime at Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital where both stars shared a photo from their visit to with a patient named Elle.

“Bryce and I had the tremendous pleasure of spending some time with our new buddy Elle and a few other patients at Great Ormand [sic] Street Children's Hospital in London. I'll never fail to be moved by the unbreakable spirit of a child. #godisgood Psalm 107:8-9 Let them praise the LORD for his loving kindness, for his wonderful deeds to the children of men! For he satisfies the longing soul. He fills the hungry soul with good. No doubt. Today my longing and hungry soul is filled,” Pratt captioned the image.

Dallas Howard posted the same photo with a similar sentiment: “So great meeting this sweet soul and many other strong, little warriors today at @greatormondst. #EllesWishes.”

Pratt followed up his initial post with a group photo featuring himself, Bryce, and the staff at Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital. “Huge shout out to the loving staff at the Great Ormand [sic] Street Children's Hospital. Thank you for all that you do!!! #angels,” the actor wrote.

We’re sure so many children’s days were made with the stars’ sweet visit. Keep spreading the joy, you two!

