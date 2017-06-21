Happy Birthday, Chris Pratt! See 38 of His Most Hilarious Instagram Captions

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kelsey Glein
Jun 21, 2017 @ 7:30 am

We're wishing Chris Pratt a very happy 38th birthday! And in honor of the dashing Jurassic World star, we're celebrating with laughs—courtesy, that is, of the actor's comically genius captions on his Instagram photos. Even Pratt's bio on the photo-sharing app is hilarious: "I use my twitter for jokes mostly. But I use my Instagram for deeper more meaningful stuff like pictures mostly."

From his adventures abroad while promoting his hit movie Jurassic World to spending quality time with his family (wife Anna Faris and son Jack) at home and working out sans shirt (woohoo!), the star isn't shy about giving us a glimpse into his life. One of our favorites? The snap he shared of himself holding an unintentionally suggestive T-shirt while on a trip to Beijing, China (above), that he captioned: "I <3 BJ I do. I mean I really do. And I for one am not afraid to admit it. I love Beijing. OK?! There. I said it. I <3 BJ I feel so much better. #Beijing #China #tentemplesquare #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour!!! #NextStopUK here we go!"

In honor of his birthday today, check out 38 times Chris Pratt had the absolute best 'gram captions below.

Nailed it

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Next time... Put the deodorant under the man boobs. Getting all heated up and passionate about #gotgvol2 #WHATSMYSNACK

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

My favorite outfit so far. #gotgvol2 #tokyo

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

#JurassicWorld2 #WHATSMYSNACK watch me eat cat food like a good little boy

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Here is Anna on Mother's Day with our twin sons Jack and T-Rex. Even now it's hard to tell them apart some times.

A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Here I am vacuum packing some deer meat in the kitchen. I grew up in the woods. Not literally. I mean, we had a house. I wasn't raised by coyotes. But I spent a lot of time in the woods. Hunting, fishing and being outdoors with my friends and family is how I spent my free time as a young'n. That part of me will never change. I mean. I'm assuming. I don't know. Maybe it will. It hasn't yet. Maybe one day I'll wake up and be like, "I'm only gonna eat veggies for the rest of my life." If I do that's cool. It's a free country. Anyways. I just filled the freezer with a bunch of tasty meat from an awesome deer hunt in the great state of Texas. Oh! I should tell you: I'm going to start a diet I called "The Game Plan" where basically I only eat wild game for a year. "The Game Plan," get it? Cause GAME? I mean I'll also eat veggies and fruit and other stuff too. But for one year I want to eat only the meats that were caught or killed by me or my friends. Total free range organic wild game! The game plan. Join me. I mean I'm gonna still eat eggs and probably chicken and probably steak I mean I gotta have steak and oysters and definitely bacon. But other than that. And the occasional burger for a cheat meal. But other than that only wild game. The game plan. I should mention I will also have sushi because I have to have sushi because it's so good. And pepperoni. But that's not a meat technically, right? But other than that all wild game. And pepperchinis! (That's not how you spell that) Exclusively wild game. It will be tough. But it's worth the sacrifice. I will be eating turkey for thanksgiving. Probably fried. That's the best. And also ham. For Easter we make lamb. That's great. Ill have to have lamb that day. So... "The Game Plan" Who's with me!?

A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

My transition into a full scrotum is nearly complete.

A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

#JurassicWorld #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour you had better get this right!!!!

A video posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Getting pumped to tape the spike guys choice awards.#JurassicWorld gotta get my good stank on. #Valentino

A video posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Beautiful still life of fruit basket and toe. Paris, France. -2015 #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour #JurassicWorld

A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on

If you've ever read the poem "Footprints," which is about a guy who walks with Jesus down the beach and at one point there's only one set of footprints because Jesus flies off or pulls a trick of some kind I can't remember anyways I wrote that poem and it's actually about my wife and how when there was no footprints it's cause we took off in a helicopter. So I'm sorry for the misunderstanding. If you purchased a copy of "Footprints," and have it on your wall you owe me fifty thousand dollars PLUS INTEREST. And if you ever felt like you were alone just remember that Jesus could walk on water so technically he probably wouldn't have left footprints to begin with. BUT JESUS DOES LOVE YOU. That is for sure. And so does my wife.

A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Backstage @Letterman I'm wearing this creepy mask because it will make me look more radiant? #Baller #guardiansofthegalaxy

A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Six months no beer. #GOTG Kinda douchey to post this but my brother made me.

A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!