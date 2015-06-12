27 Times Jurassic World Star Chris Pratt Had the Absolute Best Instagram Captions

Little rivals Christ Pratt's comically genius captions on his Instagram photos, which is made clear when scrolling through his adventure-filled feed. Even the actor's bio on the photo-sharing app is hilarious: "I use my twitter for jokes mostly. But I use my Instagram for deeper more meaningful stuff like pictures mostly."

From his adventures abroad while promoting his movie Jurassic World to spending quality time with his family (wife Anna Faris and son Jack) at home, the star isn't shy about giving us a glimpse into his life. One of our favorite snaps? The shirtless selfie he shared while getting in shape for Guardians of the Galaxy (above), that he captioned: "Six months no beer. #GOTG Kinda douchey to post this but my brother made me."

In honor of Jurassic World's release today, check out 27 times Chris Pratt had the absolute best 'gram captions below.

#JurassicWorld #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour you had better get this right!!!! A video posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jun 9, 2015 at 7:10pm PDT

Getting pumped to tape the spike guys choice awards.#JurassicWorld gotta get my good stank on. #Valentino A video posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jun 6, 2015 at 9:04pm PDT

Love how the sink is conveniently placed in front of the toilet so you can wash your face and hands while crapping. You thought of everything France! #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour #JurassicWorld A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 29, 2015 at 5:13am PDT

Beautiful still life of fruit basket and toe. Paris, France. -2015 #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour #JurassicWorld A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 28, 2015 at 11:59pm PDT

Official still shot from first day of production on the Jurassic World sequel: Jurassic World 2: Jurassic UK #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour #JurassicWorld #JW2UK A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 28, 2015 at 11:10pm PDT

Tell me this mutha fucka don't look like Kevin Spacey. #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour #JurassicWorld #HouseOfCards #HouseOfLords A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 28, 2015 at 4:37pm PDT

Me and some dudes I met in China. Really nice, patient guys. Good listeners. I blabbed and blabbed about the upcoming Jurassic World movie and they didn't interrupt me once. #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 28, 2015 at 2:56am PDT

This is a stoic Chinese man I met who never even told me his name. We had a forty minute staring contest which he won. #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour #China #PekingDuck A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 27, 2015 at 12:10pm PDT

I claimed this waterfall today. So now it's mine. You owe me fifty thousand dollars just for lookin' at it. Read the fine print bro. #AllImagesAreCopywrittenAndYouOweMeFidtyThousandDollars A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 17, 2015 at 8:48pm PDT

Backstage @Letterman I'm wearing this creepy mask because it will make me look more radiant? #Baller #guardiansofthegalaxy A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jul 29, 2014 at 1:43pm PDT

Wanted to help this poor bull out. If you look closely you see he's covered in brambles. Anyways. He charged me and I almost got trampled. Went home and ate a steak. A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Sep 14, 2013 at 7:03am PDT

Six months no beer. #GOTG Kinda douchey to post this but my brother made me. A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jul 6, 2013 at 11:06pm PDT

