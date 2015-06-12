27 Times Jurassic World Star Chris Pratt Had the Absolute Best Instagram Captions

prattprattptratt/Instagram
Kelsey Glein
Jun 12, 2015 @ 9:45 am

Little rivals Christ Pratt's comically genius captions on his Instagram photos, which is made clear when scrolling through his adventure-filled feed. Even the actor's bio on the photo-sharing app is hilarious: "I use my twitter for jokes mostly. But I use my Instagram for deeper more meaningful stuff like pictures mostly."

From his adventures abroad while promoting his movie Jurassic World to spending quality time with his family (wife Anna Faris and son Jack) at home, the star isn't shy about giving us a glimpse into his life. One of our favorite snaps? The shirtless selfie he shared while getting in shape for Guardians of the Galaxy (above), that he captioned: "Six months no beer. #GOTG Kinda douchey to post this but my brother made me."

In honor of Jurassic World's release today, check out 27 times Chris Pratt had the absolute best 'gram captions below.

#JurassicWorld #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour you had better get this right!!!!

Getting pumped to tape the spike guys choice awards.#JurassicWorld gotta get my good stank on. #Valentino

Beautiful still life of fruit basket and toe. Paris, France. -2015 #JurassicWorldGlobalPressTour #JurassicWorld

If you've ever read the poem "Footprints," which is about a guy who walks with Jesus down the beach and at one point there's only one set of footprints because Jesus flies off or pulls a trick of some kind I can't remember anyways I wrote that poem and it's actually about my wife and how when there was no footprints it's cause we took off in a helicopter. So I'm sorry for the misunderstanding. If you purchased a copy of "Footprints," and have it on your wall you owe me fifty thousand dollars PLUS INTEREST. And if you ever felt like you were alone just remember that Jesus could walk on water so technically he probably wouldn't have left footprints to begin with. BUT JESUS DOES LOVE YOU. That is for sure. And so does my wife.

Backstage @Letterman I'm wearing this creepy mask because it will make me look more radiant? #Baller #guardiansofthegalaxy

Six months no beer. #GOTG Kinda douchey to post this but my brother made me.

