Chris Pratt’s Walk of Fame Speech Made Him Tear Up (and You Will Too)

Chris Pratt’s Thursday may have included having his "man-boobs" blow-dried, but his Friday was a bit more monumental.

The actor was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his entire family—including wife Anna Faris and their adorable 4-year-old son Jack—came out to support him and his success. In true Faris-Pratt family fashion, there were plenty of laughs, but the event also included also several very touching moments that caused the Jurassic World star to tear up.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was the first to sing Pratt's praises during the ceremony, and his speech was followed by an emotional and hilarious message from Faris who looked gorgeous in a navy blue Vivian Chan ensemble.

"When Chris asked me to speak a few months ago at this ceremony, I was really honored and thrilled, of course, because then I get more attention; I was trying to figure out how to make this about me," she joked. "Then I decided that this is actually a thank you speech, so I'm sorry that you may be thanking a lot of people after me, but I have a few people up here that I really want to acknowledge and thank today. I am the beneficiary of all this because I get to spend every day with this incredible man. There's a lot of people here that I need to thank for this." The actress then went on to pay tribute to Pratt's team for always believing in him, and his family for making him the person that he is—she also gave a shoutout to their little one Jack.

"Honey, I want to thank you for being the most incredible person and an unbelievable talent," she continued. "Thank you for letting me speak here. Thank you for being my husband. I love you so much."

It was then Pratt's turn to take the stage in a dapper Tom Ford suit, where he said he was "humbled" by the honor and went on to dole out a long list of thanks. "I'm not sure I'm worthy. I'm a man of faith, and I believe that God works in mysterious ways and gives us signs and gifts in life. Those gifts oftentimes come in the form of people," he stated while choking back tears. "So, I'll just spend the rest of my time expressing gratitude for the people in my life who are gifts." He thanked his mom, brother, and sister, along with Tim Gunn, his manager, his publicist, his assistant, and the rest of his team before focusing on his wife and son.

"Lastly, I want to thank my wife. Anna, I love you. You've given me so much. You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy, my little boy. I love him and I love you," Pratt said. "Without you, none of this would mean anything."

