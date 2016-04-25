Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Just Had the Cutest Family Movie Night

How adorable is this family of three? Chris Pratt took to Instagram last night to share a snap of his family cuddled up watching The Wizard of Oz at home, and it is too cute for words. In the 'gram, we see Pratt and his wife Anna Faris's feet poking out from under a cozy blanket while their 3-year-old son Jack sits on the ground in front of them staring intently at the television.

"The best part of parenthood is experiencing old things as new," he captioned the sweet picture. "Currently off to see the wizard, the wonderful #WizardOfOz."

But this isn't the first touching moment the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star has shared of his loved ones. Just last week, Pratt posted a snap of Jack alongside an emotional shoutout to his family that melted our hearts. One thing's certain: there really is no place like home.